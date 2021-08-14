Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

NASDAQ:ITMR opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.12. Itamar Medical has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.08 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,193,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,592,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 918,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 207,400 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 586,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 211,420 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itamar Medical by 686.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after purchasing an additional 332,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

