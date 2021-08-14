ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

ITT has increased its dividend by 32.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ITT stock opened at $98.23 on Friday. ITT has a twelve month low of $57.13 and a twelve month high of $101.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities analysts predict that ITT will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. UBS Group raised their target price on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

