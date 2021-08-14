James R. Larson II Purchases 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $11,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.00 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.
About Ames National
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.