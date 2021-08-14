James R. Larson II Purchases 500 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Director James R. Larson II purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $11,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $24.00 on Friday. Ames National Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.88 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Ames National by 62.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Ames National by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ames National by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Ames National during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ames National by 234.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 26.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

