JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s Largest Position

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 221,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,581 shares during the quarter. JD.com comprises approximately 11.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $17,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in JD.com by 187.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in JD.com by 2.7% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 16,888 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 78.9% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in JD.com by 118.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 36.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Benchmark lowered their price target on JD.com from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

JD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.86. 5,621,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,045,942. The company has a market cap of $93.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $60.94 and a one year high of $108.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.24. The firm had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.