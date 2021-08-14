JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Berenberg Bank cut shares of JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JDE Peet’s from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get JDE Peet's alerts:

Shares of JDE Peet’s stock opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47. JDE Peet’s has a fifty-two week low of $32.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for JDE Peet's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JDE Peet's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.