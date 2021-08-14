Jefferies Financial Group Comments on BellRing Brands, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRBR. Evercore ISI raised BellRing Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $32.02 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.86. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.90 and a 1 year high of $33.97.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Rosenthal purchased 1,725 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, for a total transaction of $50,180.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,290 shares in the company, valued at $735,686.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert V. Vitale purchased 10,300 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $299,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRBR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.