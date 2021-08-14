Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC)

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

Get LogicBio Therapeutics alerts:

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LogicBio Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.81.

LOGC stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. LogicBio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.30. The company has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LogicBio Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after acquiring an additional 80,284 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 253,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,136 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 182,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,058 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About LogicBio Therapeutics

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogicBio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.