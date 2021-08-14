Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKHYY)

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M. in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BKHYY. Barclays downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $43.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 0.86. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $44.85.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim B.M. had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7183 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.