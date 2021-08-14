JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Short Interest Up 734.6% in July

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a growth of 734.6% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,008,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,280,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,977,122. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01. JNS has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.06.

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

