John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declares $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th.

NYSE JBT opened at $141.99 on Friday. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $475.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total value of $39,366.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,600 shares of company stock valued at $741,721. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

