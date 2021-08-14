John H. Marlow Sells 19,500 Shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CAO John H. Marlow sold 19,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.06, for a total transaction of $5,032,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John H. Marlow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90.

On Thursday, May 27th, John H. Marlow sold 3,434 shares of RingCentral stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.22, for a total transaction of $890,161.48.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $252.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of -1,011.04 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.00 and a 52-week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. On average, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RingCentral by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,715,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in RingCentral by 965.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RingCentral in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,789,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in RingCentral by 2.9% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 30,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $455.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $515.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.85.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

