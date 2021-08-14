Joseph Trunfio Sells 40,000 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Joseph Trunfio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 6th, Joseph Trunfio sold 33,162 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total value of $657,602.46.

On Friday, June 11th, Joseph Trunfio sold 15,521 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $982,789.72.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $711.81 million, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 69,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

