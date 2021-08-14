JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €61.30 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.30 ($72.12) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FME. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €70.56 ($83.01).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €68.80 ($80.94) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €68.61.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

