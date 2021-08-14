JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $85.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ON24 from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.29.

ONTF stock opened at $21.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.49. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON24 news, major shareholder Presidio Management Group Vii sold 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $662,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,213,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $632,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,880,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,046,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ON24 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

