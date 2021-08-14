Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $715 million-$735 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $746.30 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kaman from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.48. 59,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,006. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.32. Kaman has a 1 year low of $37.99 and a 1 year high of $59.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 37.91%.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

