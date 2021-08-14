Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Get Kaman alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp cut their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:KAMN opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $37.99 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 21,130 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth $804,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth $300,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kaman by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaman (KAMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.