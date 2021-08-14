Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) COO Acquires $51,600.00 in Stock

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) COO Derek Medlin bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

KPLT opened at $3.35 on Friday. Katapult Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $19.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. 59.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

