KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 692 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMC. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 78.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.51.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $151.64. 1,962,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,101,477. The stock has a market cap of $76.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.91. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 43.06%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

