KCS Wealth Advisory Cuts Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,976 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory owned about 0.60% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 242,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after buying an additional 25,420 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after buying an additional 82,205 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 126,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $6,112,000.

Shares of TFLO remained flat at $$50.28 during trading hours on Friday. 15,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,358. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.28. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.26 and a 12-month high of $50.31.

