KCS Wealth Advisory Grows Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 17,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,032. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $38.80 and a 12 month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. CIBC upped their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.09.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

