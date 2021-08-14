KCS Wealth Advisory Has $916,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KCS Wealth Advisory reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

DIS traded up $1.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.08. 32,257,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,137,692. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $117.23 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a PE ratio of 296.85, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.88.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

