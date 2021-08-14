KCS Wealth Advisory Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

KCS Wealth Advisory raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley comprises about 1.9% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. 8,296,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,649,504. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.15. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $104.77.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.74.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 173,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,090,782.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.