KCS Wealth Advisory Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 293.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 117,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 87,566 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 40,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 54,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.36. 3,662,069 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.75. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.