Keeler Thomas Management LLC Buys 1,542 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Keeler Thomas Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 2.2% of Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Keeler Thomas Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 5.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

NYSE:NVO traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $102.76. 758,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.5571 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.19%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.