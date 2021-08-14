Kellogg (NYSE:K) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of K stock traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.57. 1,336,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,070,156. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $56.61 and a 1-year high of $71.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.65.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $5,319,209.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,465,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,661,673.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,811.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 499,999 shares of company stock worth $32,311,605 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

