Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Announces Earnings Results

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYB traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market cap of $907.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.91. Kelly Services has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $90.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th.

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

