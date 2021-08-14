KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) released its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. KemPharm had a negative return on equity of 33.22% and a negative net margin of 42.12%.

KemPharm stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,583,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,957. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. KemPharm has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.32.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in KemPharm stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,093 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

