Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) a €13.50 Price Target

Aug 14th, 2021

Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Nord/LB set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of FRA PBB opened at €9.88 ($11.62) on Wednesday. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €8.85.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

