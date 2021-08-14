Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce sales of $279.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $287.00 million and the lowest is $268.96 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $259.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kimco Realty by 240.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIM stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.04. 3,301,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,213. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $22.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

