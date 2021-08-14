Kind Ads Token (KIND) Trading Down 15.9% This Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 14th. In the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $73,704.54 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io . The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Kind Ads Token

