KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig Sells 1,864 Shares

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.54, for a total value of $655,270.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Lorig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00.

Shares of KLAC opened at $327.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $320.12. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in KLA by 2,017.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after buying an additional 14,666 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in KLA by 20.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in KLA by 8.6% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in KLA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

