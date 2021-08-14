Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Klépierre SA (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC cut shares of Klépierre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. Klépierre has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

