Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Klingman & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $223.32. 330,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,700. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.87.

