Klingman & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 321,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,174 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up about 2.1% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $21,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 373,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 249,773 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,538.0% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,582,000 after purchasing an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter. KWB Wealth grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 303,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 116,828 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,561 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYV traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $68.77. 71,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,143. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $41.22 and a 1-year high of $71.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

