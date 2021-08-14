Klingman & Associates LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Klingman & Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.02. The stock had a trading volume of 318,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $76.23 and a twelve month high of $100.48.

