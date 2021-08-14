Klingman & Associates LLC Has $484,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Klingman & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 27,315 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 49.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 541,624 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after purchasing an additional 38,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 67.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $123.06. 3,398,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,368,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $99.57 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

