Klingman & Associates LLC Has $781,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 79.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 9,762 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 263,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $18,961,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 30,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of MRK stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $76.72. 6,803,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,003,579. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a market capitalization of $194.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

