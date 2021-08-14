KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) Shares Gap Up to $21.03

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.03, but opened at $22.32. KnowBe4 shares last traded at $25.60, with a volume of 74,508 shares trading hands.

KNBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNBE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $969,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,160,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,133,000. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

