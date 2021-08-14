Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of KBEVF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.

Get Koios Beverage alerts:

About Koios Beverage

Koios Beverage Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells functional beverages in the United States. The company also provides supplements and coffee products. It distributes its products through a network of approximately 4,400 retail locations and Website. The company was formerly known as Super Nova Petroleum Corp.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Koios Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koios Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.