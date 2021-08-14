Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Koios Beverage Corp. (OTCMKTS:KBEVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 144,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KBEVF stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. Koios Beverage has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06.
About Koios Beverage
