KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of KONE Oyj stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $44.80.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 9.91%.

About KONE Oyj

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

