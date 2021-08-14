Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) received a €25.00 ($29.41) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.88 ($33.98) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

