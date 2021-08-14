Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) Given a €30.80 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($35.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.40 ($29.88) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of €14.72 ($17.32) and a 52 week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., formerly Koninklijke Ahold N.V., is engaged in the operation of retail stores in Europe and the United States. The Company’s segments are Ahold USA, Delhaize America, The Netherlands, Belgium, and Central and Southeastern Europe (CSE). In addition, Other retail, consists of Ahold Delhaize’s unconsolidated joint ventures JMR – Gestao de Empresas de Retalho, SGPS, SA (JMR) and P.T.

