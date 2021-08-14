Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ADRNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.00.

OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $33.22.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.9858 per share. This represents a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.23%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

