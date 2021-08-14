Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.71.

Shares of KTB traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $58.33. The stock had a trading volume of 451,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $20.80 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

In other Kontoor Brands news, EVP Laurel Krueger sold 6,762 shares of Kontoor Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total transaction of $432,632.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,130.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

