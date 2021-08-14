K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.89 ($12.81).

ETR:SDF opened at €11.82 ($13.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 12-month high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €12.01.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

