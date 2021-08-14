Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Declares $0.32 Dividend

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3222 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th.

OTCMKTS:KLYCY opened at $8.75 on Friday. Kunlun Energy has a 1 year low of $6.32 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03.

About Kunlun Energy

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

