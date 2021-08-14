Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is involved in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of tumors and blood cancers. Its product pipeline includes small molecule drug candidates which are in different clinical trial consists of Tipifarnib-HRAS, Tipifarnib-PTCL, ERK inhibitor program and Menin MLL inhibitor program. Kura Oncology, Inc. is headquartered in La Jolla, California. “

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KURA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Oncology has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KURA opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a one year low of $16.46 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,669,000 after acquiring an additional 291,590 shares in the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,692,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,600 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,474,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,480 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,241,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,363,000 after acquiring an additional 621,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,255,000 after acquiring an additional 141,324 shares in the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kura Oncology (KURA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.