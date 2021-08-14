L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.36. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 63,283 shares traded.
FSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised L.B. Foster from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)
L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.
