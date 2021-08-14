L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.36. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 63,283 shares traded.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised L.B. Foster from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.01.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 2.09%. Analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

