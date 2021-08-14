L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the July 15th total of 160,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 81,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

FSTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of L.B. Foster by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L.B. Foster in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Barington Capital Group L.P. purchased a new position in L.B. Foster during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares during the period. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FSTR opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.01. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $197.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.05.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company provides products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support critical infrastructure projects worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technologies and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes and anchors, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and manufactures insulated rail joints and related accessories.

