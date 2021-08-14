Lafitte Capital Management LP Has $48.09 Million Stock Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Lafitte Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 726,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the quarter. Monarch Casino & Resort makes up approximately 29.5% of Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lafitte Capital Management LP’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $48,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 156,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,338,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,787.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.34. 21,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,685. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 17.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

